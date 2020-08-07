Lewis W. Welborn FORT WORTH -- Lewis W. Welborn, 91, passed away Sunday August 2, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:00pm, Saturday, August 2, Pleasant Grove Cemetery #3 in Chico, Texas, Wise County. Lewis was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Helen Lorraine Lasiter Welborn. His parents John G and Hattie Mae Welborn. SURVIVORS: His sons, Steve Welborn and his wife, Judy; His daughter, Sheryl Chazarreta and her husband, Geronimo "Jerry"; as well as 5 grandchildren, David, Casey, Nicole, Dusty and Jerry, who he was affectionately known to as "Papa"; 4 great-grandchildren, Vyola, McKenna, Autumn and Gabriel as well as a host of friends.