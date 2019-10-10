|
|
Librado Cantu Sr. FORT WORTH -- Librado Cantu Sr. entered eternal peace on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Librado was born in San Saba on Dec. 7, 1940. Our Dad was a very humble and modest man who loved music. A self-taught musician/ vocalist with his band he created throughout the 70's and 80's with his sons and musician friends, "Little Richard y Los Cometas". Our Dad was a hard working man as a welder throughout his working career. In the neighborhood he was known as the lawn mower repair man and loved to weld and make BBQ grill/smokers in his spare time. Dad was also a great auto mechanic in his younger years. He was preceded in death and welcomed by his wife of 55 years, Linda Cantu. THOSE LEFT TO CHERISH HIS MEMORY: sons, Richard Cantu and wife, Blanche, Librado Cantu Jr. and wife, Stephanie and Mike Cantu; granddaughters, Rachel Hyatt and husband, Alan, Tiffany Cantu; grandsons, Mikey and Zac Cantu; and great-grandchildren, Gabby, Sebastian, Dominic and Esmarina.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019