Lil Bailey FORT WORTH--Lillie Annie Minnie Bailey, 99 1/2, passed away at a local care facility on Thursday, April 18, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Parkwood Assisted Living in Bedford, Texas. Graveside service: at a later date in San Fernando Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Lillie was born Oct. 13, 1919, at 415 Del Mar in San Antonio, Texas, to Fritz and Lizzie Helmke. In 1939, she married William Mansfield Bailey. Bill and Lil lived in many places, as he moved up the corporate ladder at Greyhound. Lil worked for many years as a millinery specialist at Higginbotham Bailey in Dallas. Lillie lived an energetic, vibrant and spirit-filled life. Lil never met a stranger. She always was a giving person, ready to lend a helping hand. Bill would often say, "a lamb (her initials) that roars like a lion." This was an understatement. Most importantly, she loved the Lord and shared this love with countless people throughout her lifetime. The last five years of her life at Parkwood, she was the unofficial greeter at the front door. She possessed a very keen insight into the people that she met, always wanting to help in whatever way she could. Lillie championed the needs of all those she met and those that she would never personally meet by donating her body to the UTSW Willed Body Program, a cause she championed for many years. A special thanks goes out to the extended family of Cinid Pauni, who lovingly made life good for Lillie the last year of her life. Lillie was preceded in death by husband, Bill; son, Bill; parents, Fritz and Lizzie; brothers, Milton and August; and Jim's companion, Ricky Magers. SURVIVORS: Son, Jim; grandchildren, Chris, Mary Grace and Patti Reis; niece, Carol Weischedel; adopted daughters, Nancy Herlong, Bonnie Miles, Linda Carter and Denise Duncan; special companions, Jan and Bob Plunket and Asher and Keene Ludwig who loved her as their grandmother.



