Lila Farquhar Hedrick CLEBURNE--Lila Farquhar Hedrick, 90, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Myrtle Cemetery in Ennis, Texas. MEMORIALS: Advent Lutheran Church of Arlington or Humane Society of North Texas. Lila was born Oct. 7, 1928, in Ennis to Steve and Effie Farquhar. She was one of two children, and married Ben in 1948. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and her Master's of Library Science from Texas Woman's University in 1979. Her career began as a librarian at Dallas Baptist, and she retired from the University of Texas at Arlington. After retirement, she and Ben moved to Holy Lake where she enjoyed playing bridge and entertaining. Lila loved birds. Many of the trips she took with Ben centered around bird watching. They later moved back to Arlington, Texas, and became members of Advent Lutheran Church. She was blessed with the many friends from the library and church. Lila was a loving wife, mother and loyal friend. Lila was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ben; her parents; and nieces and nephews. SURVIVORS: Son, Steve Hedrick (Trish) of Cleburne; daughter, Laura Dallman (Jeff) of Fernandina Beach; sister, Fran of Arlington; and nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019