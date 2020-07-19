1/1
Lila S. Day
Lila S. Day FORT WORTH--Lila S. Day, 80, a retired Fort Worth Division postmaster, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday at Samaria Baptist Church, 4000 E. Berry St. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home. Please visit www.Thompsonfuneral.com to view her life story. Lila was loved and admired by a vast number of U.S. Postal Service employees and a vast number of dear friends. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her precious memories are son, Gerald Day (Kathy); daughter, Vandra Day-Noel (Michael); grandchildren, Ashley and Deandre Adams and Phillip Richardson; three great-grandchildren; and other loving relatives and dear friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
