Obituary Condolences Flowers Lila Whitefield Atkins ARLINGTON -- Lila Whitefield Atkins was born June 6, 1930 in Waxahachie, Texas to J.W. and Osce Whitefield, and passed away April 7, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Friday, April 12 at First United Methodist Church in Arlington, 313 N. Center St. followed by a reception at the church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Arlington or the Humane Society of North Texas. Lila lived in Central Texas where her father was pastor of Methodist churches in Comanche, Coleman and Temple. She graduated from Comanche High School and was chosen outstanding student her senior year. She graduated Tarleton State College, attended Southwestern University, and received her degree from North Texas State College. She enjoyed singing in the a capella choirs at Tarleton and Southwestern. While attending Southwestern she became a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Lila continued to support her sorority by becoming president of the Arlington Zeta Tau Alpha Alumnae association and was one of the members who installed the sorority on the UTA campus. She married Bill Atkins in 1955 at First United Methodist in Brownwood where her father performed their marriage ceremony. When Bill graduated from UT Law School they moved to Fort Worth where Bill was an assistant District Attorney and Lila was employed at the Fort Worth National Bank. They soon moved to Arlington where Bill practiced law in the building he designed and built at 1402 W. Abram until he retired. Lila would assist him throughout his years of practice. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Arlington since 1962. Lila regularly attended her beloved Adult Bible Class where she developed life-long friendships. Bill and Lila had two daughters, Elizabeth Pirkey and Suzanne Militzer, and were proud grandparents to Kristen Pirkey, Rachel and Katherine Militzer. She loved spending time with family, especially during summer trips to Colorado. She also was an avid Texas Rangers and UT Longhorns fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and her parents J.W. and Osce Whitefield. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Elizabeth Pirkey and husband, Mack, daughter, Suzanne Militzer and husband, Todd; granddaughters, Kristen Pirkey, Rachel and Katherine Militzer.

