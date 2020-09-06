1/1
Lilia L. Garcia
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lilia L. Garcia
July 23, 1930 - September 2, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Lilia L. Garcia, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Funeral: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Rosary: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Mount Olivet Chapel.
Lilia was born July 23, 1930 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico. Her hobbies consisted of crocheting, sewing, embroidery and she enjoyed playing the loteria. Her all-time favorite restaurant was iHop.
Lilia is preceded in death by her husband, three brothers, two sisters, two children, and one great-grandchild.
Survivors: Two brothers; one sister; four children; 21 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Rosary
02:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved