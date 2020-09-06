Lilia L. Garcia
July 23, 1930 - September 2, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Lilia L. Garcia, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Funeral: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Rosary: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Mount Olivet Chapel.
Lilia was born July 23, 1930 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico. Her hobbies consisted of crocheting, sewing, embroidery and she enjoyed playing the loteria. Her all-time favorite restaurant was iHop.
Lilia is preceded in death by her husband, three brothers, two sisters, two children, and one great-grandchild.
Survivors: Two brothers; one sister; four children; 21 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.