Lillian Erwin O'Neall FORT WORTH-Lillian Paxton Erwin O'Neall passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in Greenwood Chapel. Reception to follow in the Live Oak Room. MEMORIALS: The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Historical Preservation Trust, The Woman's Club of Fort Worth, 1316 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104. Lillian Paxton Erwin O'Neall was born March 28, 1920, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Martin Cyral and Lillian Philpott Erwin. She graduated magna cum laude from Trinity University with a B.A. degree. She belonged to Alpha Chi, honorary scholastic society, and Alpha Psi Omega, honorary speech and drama society. Her business experience included employment in the Human Resources Division of the Federal Aviation Administration's Southwest Region Headquarters in Fort Worth. She married her true love, Frederick Bailey O'Neall, on Sept. 21, 1946. They were blessed with three children: Nancy Elaine, David Paxton, and Lillian Linda. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary in 1996 at a gathering hosted by their children at First United Methodist Church, where they were married. Lillian O'Neall's activities initially revolved around the children's school and learning experiences. She was president of the Crestwood Elementary Parent-Teacher Association and was given a life membership in the Texas Congress of Parents and Teachers. She was a Camp Fire leader, and she was a teacher in the Sunday School department at First United Methodist Church from first through sixth grades. Mr. and Mrs. O'Neall were members of the Twosome Class at the church where they shared various responsibilities. Lillian was a longstanding member of The Woman's Club of Fort Worth and participated in various departments and committees. She was chairman of the Bible Study Department, the Bible Department, and the Social Affairs Committee, and was president and director of the Etta Newby Club. She was president of The Woman's Club from 1974 to 1976 and arranged for various patriotic programs to celebrate the Bicentennial of the United States. During her term as president, she established an endowment fund for The Woman's Club, with interest from the fund earmarked for projects preserving the club's historic buildings. Also, during her term, four college scholarships were awarded with proceeds from a festival. She obtained the official Texas Historical Commission marker designation for The Woman's Club. She also served as president and director of the Round Table Club. In 1993, she was the grantor and was instrumental in establishing the Historical Preservation Trust for The Woman's Club. She served as chairman of the Trust Committee and was also a trustee for several years. The trust has provided funds for the restoration and preservation of the heirloom historic buildings in the heart of the city. For her service to The Woman's Club, she was honored with the gift of a Crystal Legacy chandelier for the entry of the Newby building. Lillian also served as president of the Elks Ladies organization and was a former member of the DAR, Sarah Robinson Erwin Chapter, named for an ancestor. She was a docent at the Museum of Science and History and at the Amon Carter Museum. She was named an ""Ambassador of Goodwill" for the State of Texas by Governor Dolph Briscoe. Lillian was president for two terms of the Ridglea Morning Rejebian Book Review Club and was a member of the Fort Worth Garden Club and the Lecture Foundation. Mr. and Mrs. O'Neall were charter members of Ridglea Country Club, where they spent many leisure hours. Throughout her life, Lillian O'Neall maintained an optimistic, enthusiastic, positive attitude. She left a legacy of preservation for historic buildings that reflect our local heritage and pioneer spirit. SURVIVORS: Lillian is survived by her children, Nancy O'Neall, David O'Neall and his wife, Rose, and Lillian "Lill" O'Neall Gentry and her husband, Chet; grandchildren, Dustin Paxton O'Neall, Laura O'Neall and her husband, Vinnie Caruana, Lillian Jordan Gentry Nelsen and her husband, Carson, and Colton O'Neall Gentry and his wife, Madeline; and great-grandson, Byron Gentry.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019