Lillian Evelyn Swierc ARLINGTON -- Lillian Evelyn Swierc, 83, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: Saturday, February 23, 10 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W Pleasant Ridge Rd, Arlington, Texas 76016, with Reverend Father Phillip Brembah officiating. Visitation: Friday, February 22, 6 to 8 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas, 76013. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Church, Mission Arlington or Arlington Life Shelter. Lillian was born on December 24, 1935 in Falls City, Texas to Felix and Veronica (Rapstine) Korzekwa. She worked in the food service industry as a baker and was a resident of Arlington since 1970. Lillian was a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, where she was active in work at her church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred and by a son, Donald in 2010. SURVIVORS: Lillian is survived by one son, Alan Swierc and wife, Kay; two daughters, Janice (Swierc) Tettleton and husband, Mike and Kimberly Keen and husband, Michael; four grandchildren, Eric Swierc, Michael R. Tettleton, Mark Tettleton and Matthew Tettleton; and five great-grandchildren, Micah, Gabe, Emily, Ethan, and Evelyn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019