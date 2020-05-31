Lillian Ewalani "Lani" Kanui MANSFIELD--Lillian Ewalani "Lani" Kanui, 75, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. MEMORIAL: A private family memorial will be held at a later time. Lani was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to David and Evalyn Kanui on Oct. 20, 1944. Lani loved music, sang beautifully, and played bass guitar. She held great pride in her Hawaiian heritage and the fact that her family entertained in New York City. For greater than 10 years, she performed with the Kass Kanui Kombo in Arlington at the Cibola Club. She was a founding member of First United Methodist Mansfield Church's praise band and acted as president of the Mansfield Literacy Program. Lani collaborated with the church in serving the community through Meals on Wheels and teaching ESL. Lani never met a stranger. She was gifted at socializing and making everyday encounters fun and light-hearted. Ewalani was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David. The family wishes to thank Lani's friends: Donna and family, Jo Anna, and members of First Methodist for all the ways in which they extended the hands of Christ to our family. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sister, Davlyn Jones; brother, Henry "Kass" Haleniau Kanui and wife, Jan; nieces, Mailyn Kanui-Currie and husband, Michael, Bethany Kanui, and Tara Parsons; nephews, David Charles Kanui and Kevin Jones. LONE STAR CREMATION Mansfield, 817-546-0108 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.