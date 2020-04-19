Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. Henderson Obituary
Lillian M. Henderson SPRINGTOWN--Lillian M. Henderson, 90, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. SERVICE: A private graveside ceremony will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Lillian was born May 19, 1929, in Fort Worth and was a lifelong resident. Lillian worked as a secretary for Fort Worth ISD from 1947-1993. She was a member of Southside Church of Christ. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Grady C. Henderson, in 2005; and her son, James Henderson, in 2001. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sharon Batchelor and husband, Jimmie, of Springtown; three grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -