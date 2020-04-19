|
Lillian M. Henderson SPRINGTOWN--Lillian M. Henderson, 90, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. SERVICE: A private graveside ceremony will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Lillian was born May 19, 1929, in Fort Worth and was a lifelong resident. Lillian worked as a secretary for Fort Worth ISD from 1947-1993. She was a member of Southside Church of Christ. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Grady C. Henderson, in 2005; and her son, James Henderson, in 2001. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sharon Batchelor and husband, Jimmie, of Springtown; three grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020