Lillie Ann Smith SAN ANTONIO--Lillie Ann Hlas Smith passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after enjoying a long and full life. She was an adored mother, Nana, honorary grandmother and great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend. SERVICE: Her family sincerely hopes you will join us for visitation and Lillie's celebration of life. The visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Shannon Rose Hill, 7301 East Lancaster, Fort Worth, Texas. A celebration of Lillie's life will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Shannon Rose Hill. Burial follows in the cemetery. Lillie was born in Fort Worth on July 27, 1926, to John and Frances Hlas. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe Hlas, a decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corps; and her beloved husband, Joe C. Smith, a proud veteran of the United States Army. Cherishing her memory are her daughter, Becky Rendon (San Antonio); her grandchildren, Matthew Jason Rendon (San Antonio) and Sarah Kathleen Rendon (Huntsville, Ala.); and dearest friends, Don and Martha Pratt (Fort Worth); David, Kristen, Courtney, and Nathan Pratt (Colleyville); and Bill, Katy, Lilly, and Christian Pratt (Southlake). Lillie was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth. She graduated from North Side High School in 1943 and took great pride in her 50-year career at Fort Worth National Bank, now Chase Bank. She was a highly respected and intensely loyal employee. Faith, family, and friends were the cornerstones of Lillie's life. Her outgoing personality and love of people enriched the lives of many. She also enjoyed traveling, cards with the girls, crossword puzzles, and Texas Tech football. She was genuinely admired by all that knew her. Her legacy is perhaps best embodied in the following passage: "She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praises her. Many women do noble things but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate."--Proverbs 31: 2731. Lillie's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Sam and Ana Grozav of Boerne, Texas, for the years of dedication and kindness they gave Lillie, not only as caregivers but also as friends and companions. We would also like to thank the outstanding team at Hope Hospice in New Braunfels, Texas, for their exemplary and compassionate care of Lillie and their unwavering support of her family.