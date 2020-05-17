Lillie Bell Brown FORT WORTH--Lillie Bell Brown was born to Mrs. Bennie Mae Brown and Mr. Jim Brown in Fort Worth, Texas. Lillie was named after her father's mother, Lillie Brown. In 1967 she fell in love with Mr. Michael Collins and gave birth to her son, Jeffrey Michael Collins. Lillie worked as a secretary in the L.A. school system until health reasons forced her to retire. Lillie continued to hold sisterhood, womanhood and motherhood inside her soul. SURVIVORS: Lillie leaves to mourn her, loving son, Jeffrey Michael Collins; a multitude of love ones, friends and family members. Lillie's life was a poem worth writing.