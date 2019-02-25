|
|
Lillie Bell Click BURLESON--Lillie Bell Click, 90, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, and the good Lord received an angel back in Heaven on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Lucas & Blessing Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery following funeral. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Lillie, a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Eden, Texas, and spent most of her life in Burleson. She worked for an oil company in Fort Worth while raising her two daughters. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Burleson. Lillie was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Hulse. SUVIVORS: Loving husband, Paul Click; daughter, Paula McAnally (Jimmy); grandchildren, Jamie Nix (Amber), Jeremiah Nix, Henry McAnally, Della McAnally Galvan, Kristan Loya (Curtis), Rowdy McAnally (Tiffany), Rory McAnally and Emily McAnally Yanez (Pete); 14 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins; and many, many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2019