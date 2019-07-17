|
Lillie Jean Cotton Parrish FORT WORTH--Lillie Jean Cotton Parrish, 80, stuck her sword in the sands of time on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Great Commission Baptist Church, 7700 McCart Ave. The Reverend Doctor Douglas E. Brown, pastor. You may visit Mrs. Parrish on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care, her beloved children, Samuel Thomas (Janice), Loretta Taylor (Donald), David Thomas (Teresa), Lillian Thomas (Stacy) and the Honorable Judge Lisa Woodard (Roger); her loving siblings, Evette Cotton, John Cotton (Diane) and Charles Cotton (Marilyn); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019