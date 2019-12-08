|
|
Lillie Jean Rejcek BURLESON--Lillie Jean Rejcek, 81, of Burleson passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: Burleson Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Lillie was a terrific cook who worked the majority of her career as a cafeteria manager with the Burleson ISD, retiring at Nola Dunn Elementary. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by numerous siblings. SURVIVORS: Husband of 61 years, Laddie Rejcek; sons, James Rejcek and wife, Judy, Thomas Rejcek and wife, Kari; daughter, Becky Hindman and husband, Mark; sister, Sally Skains; grandchildren, Jeremy Rejcek and wife, Katie, Justin Rejcek, Jon Rejcek, Luke Rejcek, Caley Hindman, Addie Baldeschwiler and husband, Derek; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Rejcek and Kaitlyn Rejcek; niece, Valta Crosby; and nephews, Jimmy Key and Lance Key.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019