Lillie Marie Walker FORT WORTH -- Lillie Marie Walker, 87, exchanged Life for eternity, Sunday, September 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Amanda St. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her precious memory are: Sons, Charles, Jonathan (Beverly), and Clarence (Joan); daughters, Sue (Robert), and Gwen; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother; four sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 27, 2019