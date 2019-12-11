|
|
Lily Beth Chollar CYPRESS--Lily Beth Chollar passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, with service following at 3 p.m., at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Burial follows services. She lived most of her life in Fort Worth, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Chollar. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Melinda Chollar, Mary Beth Zumwalt and Martha Tenan (Don); son, George Chollar (Vanesa); seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019