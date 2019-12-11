Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Chollar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Beth Chollar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lily Beth Chollar Obituary
Lily Beth Chollar CYPRESS--Lily Beth Chollar passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, with service following at 3 p.m., at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Burial follows services. She lived most of her life in Fort Worth, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Chollar. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Melinda Chollar, Mary Beth Zumwalt and Martha Tenan (Don); son, George Chollar (Vanesa); seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -