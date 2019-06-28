Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Linda A. Boyer Obituary
Linda A. Boyer FORT WORTH -- Linda A. Boyer passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Linda was born Nov. 13, 1942, in Birmingham, Ala., and raised in Fort Worth. She was a goal oriented woman, earning her M.A. degree in English/Journal-ism from East Texas State University. She began her professional career as an assistant editor at the newspaper in Greenville, Texas from which she was hired by U.S. Representative Ray Roberts to work as his Press Aide in public relations for the Texas Utilities Company. After retiring from there, she closed her career teaching English at Young Jr. High in Arlington, Texas and proudly nurturing future journalists as a faculty sponsor for their student newspaper, "Talefeathers". Linda was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Sister, Pam Armstrong; brother, Tony Armstrong; and many close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 28, 2019
