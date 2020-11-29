Linda Allmand

November 21, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Linda Allmand grew up along the Gulf Coast of Texas, and her love for the Gulf Coast and for the education that she received from the schools in Port Arthur never left her--even during the many years of suffering from dementia.

Linda was the oldest child of Clifton and Jewel Allmand and showed her gifted abilities at a very early age. Linda's earliest memories were of her mother reading to her every night before going to bed and she always had fond memories of that experience.

Unfortunately, Linda's father died when she was only fourteen years old and quickly had to assume much of the responsibility of helping raise her four younger siblings. Her favorite librarian at Gates Memorial Library offered Linda a job as a clerk. She worked nights and Saturdays during her high school years and her love for libraries was solidified.

After graduating from her beloved Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas, she studied for one year at Lamar University, then transferred to North Texas State University (UNT) and graduated with honors in Library Science and History. She received a scholarship to the University of Denver and completed her M.A. in Library Science while working at Denver Public Library.

Her first professional position was at Anaheim, California as coordinator of Children's services. She returned as quickly as possible to her beloved State of Texas as Branch Manager of Hampton/Illinois Library in Dallas and was promoted to Chief of Branch Services for Dallas Public Library.

In 1981, Linda assumed the directorship of Fort Worth Public Library. Her work was definitely cut out for her as many of the branches and Central Library were in need of renovation. Linda immediately jumped in and did a Long-Range Plan for the library system. The Friends of the Fort Worth Public Library were revived and the membership grew from 50 to over 600 during her tenure as Director.

In 1987, the Southwest Regional Library opened, Diamond Hill/Jarvis opened in 1989, and the East Regional Library opened in 1996.

One of Linda's major accomplishments was partnering with the Amon Carter Foundation and the City of Fort Worth to automate the entire Fort Worth Public Library holdings. She was named Female Newsmaker of the Year, 1984 for accomplishing this arduous task by the Fort Worth Headliners Club.

With the combination of city dollars and the dedication of the Fort Worth Library Foundation, an outer shell was constructed over the Central Library to correct the years of leaks that occurred in the underground building.

In addition to being a professional librarian for over forty years, she was also an approved library building consultant approved by the American Library Association, served on the board of the Dallas City Employees Credit Union, taught at both Dallas Community College and the University of North Texas, and served as President of the Texas Library Association in 1987. She received many professional honors, including being named Librarian of the Year by the Texas Library Association.

Linda's interests were many - travel, both international and through the United States in her RV, reading, cards, gardening, and driving sporty cars. She loved relaxing with her beloved dogs.

Because of her great concern for the neglected four-legged animals of our community, if one chooses to remember Linda, please make a donation to the Humane Society or to the Tarrant County Food Bank.

Linda requested that her body be donated to the University of North Texas Willed Body Program for research purposes. No service will be held at this time.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Patsy Jinks, Diana Dee Schweinger, brother, Clifton James Allmand, brother-in-law, Tommy Strange, and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins as well as long-time friends, Carole Johnson, Shirley Brown, and Kathleen Bradbury. Her parents and beloved sister, Adelia Gay Strange preceded her in death.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store