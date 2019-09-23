|
Linda Anita Timbes-Allen GRANBURY--Linda Timbes-Allen died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side in Granbury, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Texas A&M Corp of Cadets. Linda was born on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas in 1939 to John R. and Anita Timbes and lived in Granbury for the past 14 years. She graduated with honors from North Dallas High School ('57). She attended college at North Texas University for one year. Linda met and married Cullen Allen while he attended Texas A&M. She was a homemaker while her husband was an Army officer and FISD teacher and administrator. law, and husband. Linda was known for her gifts of service and giving of her time, talents and money to God's glory SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Steve, Tim, Dawn and Melinda and their spouses; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Gary Timbes; and many close family friends.
