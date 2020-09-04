1/1
Linda Ann Harmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ann Harmon
August 21, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - LINDA ANN HARMON – REAL ESTATE BROKER
Died August 21, 2020 at the age of 67.
Linda was born in Wichita Falls, TX, graduated SH Rider HS, 1971, attended Midwestern State University. She worked for Galaxy Oil Company before moving to Fort Worth in 1981 to work for Trade Exploration. Later she became a Realtor, Broker and Property Manager owning her own Management company.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna Harmon. She loved her family, nephews and nieces and dear friends deeply. If you were close to Linda and you had children, she loved your kids as if they were her own.
She is survived by two brothers: Ronnie Harmon and wife, Barbara of Wichita Falls, John Bradley Harmon and wife, Shannon of Ashton, Idaho. Nephews: Dayton Harmon, John Walker Harmon, Ian Harmon and Pierce Harmon. Nieces: Allison Harmon, Brianna Harmon and Skye Harmon. Great Niece: Haleah Harmon and Great Nephews: Nathan Salas, Colby Salas and Nolan Jones. Memorial
Service will be held September 8th, at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, Azalea Room, 2:00 PM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Fort Worth Botanical Garden
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved