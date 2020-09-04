Linda Ann Harmon

August 21, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - LINDA ANN HARMON – REAL ESTATE BROKER

Died August 21, 2020 at the age of 67.

Linda was born in Wichita Falls, TX, graduated SH Rider HS, 1971, attended Midwestern State University. She worked for Galaxy Oil Company before moving to Fort Worth in 1981 to work for Trade Exploration. Later she became a Realtor, Broker and Property Manager owning her own Management company.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna Harmon. She loved her family, nephews and nieces and dear friends deeply. If you were close to Linda and you had children, she loved your kids as if they were her own.

She is survived by two brothers: Ronnie Harmon and wife, Barbara of Wichita Falls, John Bradley Harmon and wife, Shannon of Ashton, Idaho. Nephews: Dayton Harmon, John Walker Harmon, Ian Harmon and Pierce Harmon. Nieces: Allison Harmon, Brianna Harmon and Skye Harmon. Great Niece: Haleah Harmon and Great Nephews: Nathan Salas, Colby Salas and Nolan Jones. Memorial

Service will be held September 8th, at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, Azalea Room, 2:00 PM







