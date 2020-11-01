1/1
Linda Ann Taylor
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ann Taylor
December 18, 1947 - October 29, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Linda Taylor was born in Fort Worth to Frank Gordon Eastman and Patsy Farmer Eastman. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School and attended Ranger Junior College. Linda was an executive secretary at Colonial Savings and the City of Fort Worth in the Real Property Division where she retired after 20 years.
Linda loved her daughter, Sara, more than anything. She had a very strong work ethic and loved dancing, watching old movies and solving the Jumble everyday.
The family would like to thank the caregivers for the love and kindness they provided to Linda.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gordon Eastman and her brother, Patrick Eastman.
Service: 11:00a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, graveside at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider Cook Children's Hospital.
Survivors: Daughter, Sara Snyder, mother, Patsy Eastman, sister, Mary Jane Burk and her husband Bill, nephew, Jim Garrison and his wife, Lindsay and their son, Graham, and many aunts, uncles and cousins



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved