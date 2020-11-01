Linda Ann TaylorDecember 18, 1947 - October 29, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Linda Taylor was born in Fort Worth to Frank Gordon Eastman and Patsy Farmer Eastman. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School and attended Ranger Junior College. Linda was an executive secretary at Colonial Savings and the City of Fort Worth in the Real Property Division where she retired after 20 years.Linda loved her daughter, Sara, more than anything. She had a very strong work ethic and loved dancing, watching old movies and solving the Jumble everyday.The family would like to thank the caregivers for the love and kindness they provided to Linda.She is preceded in death by her father, Gordon Eastman and her brother, Patrick Eastman.Service: 11:00a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, graveside at Greenwood Memorial Park.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider Cook Children's Hospital.Survivors: Daughter, Sara Snyder, mother, Patsy Eastman, sister, Mary Jane Burk and her husband Bill, nephew, Jim Garrison and his wife, Lindsay and their son, Graham, and many aunts, uncles and cousins