|
|
Linda Ann Wierick ARLINGTON--Linda Ann Wells Wierick, a resident of Arlington, Texas, for the past 21 years, died Saturday evening, Nov. 23, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. She was 65 years old. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in the Fielder Church chapel, 2011 South Fielder Road in Arlington. For a more detailed obituary and memorial donation opportunities, please visit wadefamilyfuneralhome.com. SURVIVORS: Linda and her husband of nearly 46 years, Michael Wierick, executive pastor and a campus pastor of Arlington's Fielder Church, had three children, Nathan Wierick (Selina, Texas; spouse, Nicole), Trent Wierick (Shreveport, La.; spouse, Molly); and Meredith Wierick Turner (Houston, Texas; spouse, Greg); and three grandchildren, Cooper, Sutton and Mary Caroline. She is also survived by her mother, Ann Wells Lanza of Arlington; her brothers, Clay Wells (Mesquite, Texas; spouse, Keely) and John Wells (Houston, Texas; spouse, Mary Carol); and extended family from coast to coast who adored her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019