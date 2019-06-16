Linda Annette Tarvin FORT WORTH--Linda Annette Tarvin, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, after a yearlong battle with COPD. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Thursday at University Christian Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First Tee of Fort Worth. Linda was born May 14, 1938, in Brady, Texas, to Ralph and Helene Sutherland. Her family moved to Fort Worth where she has been a lifelong resident, graduating high school from Arlington Heights in 1956. She was a member of University Christian Church. After retiring from the Ranch Management Program at TCU, Linda enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, and her true passion, golf. She was full of life, tough as nails, and always looking for a challenge! She found it on the golf course, the bridge table, or a political debate. She was a member of the Nutcracker Ladies Golf Association at Pecan Plantation and at age 79 played 18 holes four days a week. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Don Edison Tarvin. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Lisa (Gregg) Janes, Julie (David) Schmidt, Don (Rau) Tarvin; grandchildren, Brandon Janes, Olivia Means, Morgan Jones, Ella Coffey, Ryan and Caylan Tarvin; and five great-grandchildren. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



