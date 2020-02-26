Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chapel of Chimes at Laurel Land Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of Chimes at Laurel Land Funeral Home
Linda Bass


1941 - 2020
Linda Bass Obituary
Linda Bass CROWLEY--Linda Bass, 78, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Chapel of Chimes at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Linda was born in Farmersville, Texas, on April 27, 1941. Linda graduated from Polytechnic High School. She was married to Gordon Bass on July 15, 1970, in Oklahoma City, Okla. Linda will always be remembered as a kind soul to all that knew her. Linda was preceded in death by Gordon Bass, husband; Rufus Allsbrook, father; Sophia Allsbrook, mother; Weldon Allsbrook, brother; Billy Allsbrook, brother; Nona Clardy, sister. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Michael Bass, son; Julie Bass, daughter-in-law; Rachel, Jonathon, Katherine, and Benjamin Bass, grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving extended family members and friends, including her canine companion, Chloe.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
