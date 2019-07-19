Home

Linda Fay McLemore-Hines

Linda Fay McLemore-Hines Obituary
Linda Fay McLemore-Hines FORT WORTH -- Linda Fay McLemore-Hines, 66, went home to glory on Friday, July 12, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Golden Gate Funeral Home 5701 E. Loop 820 S. Fort Worth, Texas 76119 SURVIVORS: Linda leaves behind to cherish her memories: Husband, Clifford Hines ; Children, Charolette Hines-Hill (Rodney), Nichelle Hines and Kiesha Hines; Two Step-Children; Four Brothers; Two Grandchildren; 3 God-Children and a host of beloved family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019
