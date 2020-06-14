Linda Faye Dalrymple ARLINGTON--Linda Faye Dalrymple of Arlington, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 75. SERVICE: Her family will have a private memorial service later in the year. To leave a message for the family and for further information, please go to www.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sarah Arnold; and six siblings (Jeannie, Evie, Ivan, Jimmy, Fanny, and Roland). SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Gary Rowan; her girls, Marianne Cline (Calvin), Becca Buechele (Eric), and Sarah Rittenhouse (Mark); and especially her adored six grandchildren (who are perfect), Reagan Rittenhouse, Dylan Buechele, Colton Cline, Maisie Cline, Luke Rittenhouse, and Brendan Buechele. Linda is further survived by numerous nephews, nieces and a lifetime of friends that she seemed to collect with every new opportunity, even in the most difficult circumstances.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.