Linda Faye Dalrymple
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Faye Dalrymple ARLINGTON--Linda Faye Dalrymple of Arlington, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 75. SERVICE: Her family will have a private memorial service later in the year. To leave a message for the family and for further information, please go to www.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sarah Arnold; and six siblings (Jeannie, Evie, Ivan, Jimmy, Fanny, and Roland). SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Gary Rowan; her girls, Marianne Cline (Calvin), Becca Buechele (Eric), and Sarah Rittenhouse (Mark); and especially her adored six grandchildren (who are perfect), Reagan Rittenhouse, Dylan Buechele, Colton Cline, Maisie Cline, Luke Rittenhouse, and Brendan Buechele. Linda is further survived by numerous nephews, nieces and a lifetime of friends that she seemed to collect with every new opportunity, even in the most difficult circumstances.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved