Linda Faye Soders Ingram CLEBURNE-Linda Faye Soders Ingram, a resident of Cleburne, Texas, was born March 27, 1949, and passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 24, 2020, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish the memories of her life, her daughter, Michelle Ingram (Jaco); her son, Gary Ingram; granddaughters, LaChrista Wright (Branden) and Deja Ingram; her great-grandson, Zion Wright; sister, Pearlie Harris of Houston, Texas; brother, Jimmy Soders and wife, Mary Ann, of Fort Worth, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends.