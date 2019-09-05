|
Linda Gaye Richards Williams GRANBURY--Linda Gaye Richards Williams passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Born Sept. 4, 1936, to Edmund Luther Richards and Evelyn Robert Richards in Lubbock, Texas, Linda grew up in Dallas, Texas, with her younger sister, Cindy. Linda attended Mount Auburn Elementary, J.L. Long Middle School and Woodrow Wilson High School. She went on to study at the University of North Texas, where she met her husband, Ronald T. Williams, whom she married in 1954. He was the love of her life. Shortly after getting married, they moved to Germany, where Ronald was stationed in the Army, and they later had their first daughter, Gailya Williams Silhan, while living there. Two years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Vicki Williams Moore, in Dallas. Linda loved her children and grandchildren dearly, and they absolutely adored her. She was very petite, and her daughters remember her always playfully -- and patiently -- allowing them to hide things just out of her reach, a tradition her grandchildren adopted. They remember her as their fun Grandmommy who got down on the floor to play and be silly with them, and who let them sit on the kitchen counter to help her cook or taste what she was making. They all cherish the many times she and their Granddad came to cheer at their games and plays, and later at their graduations and weddings. Linda worked at Northeast National Bank in Richland Hills, Texas, for many years and retired from that career in her 60s. She was a lifelong friend to many from school and work, and will be deeply missed by the many whose lives she touched with her warm heart. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Ronald Thomas Williams; her daughter, Gailya and her husband, Jerry Silhan; her daughter, Vicki and her husband, Robert Moore; her grandchildren, Jayson Russ and his wife, Emily, Roland Russ and his wife, Lisa, Caitlyn Silhan and her husband, Nelson Robert Henry, and Troy Silhan and his wife, Jessica; as well as great-grandchildren, Addison and Garrett Russ, Mikayla and Bryce Russ, Evelyn Silhan Henry, and Cameron and Lily Silhan. She is also survived by her sister, Cynthia Richards McDowell and her husband, Dr. Charles P McDowell, their children and grandchildren. She will be forever missed by her family, who grieve her loss with their whole hearts, bodies and souls. They ask that you remember her by her beautiful smile, her sweet and cheerful disposition, and her deep love of family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019