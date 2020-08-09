Linda Janell Ogle Sorenson FORT WORTH-Linda Janell Ogle Sorenson passed into glory surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law in the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be announced at a future date once it is safe to gather again as a family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of North Texas. Born July 17, 1945, in Hico, Texas, to Robert and Nell Ogle, Janell was one of seven siblings to be raised in the Old Rock House amongst the giant live oak trees. She attended school in Hico, then briefly onto Tarleton State University, before coming to Fort Worth, and lying about her age to secure a job in the Tarrant County District Attorney's office under Doug Crouch and Frank Coffee. While working in the DA's office she attended court reporting school, and eventually became an official court reporter in County Criminal Court #3 and worked with Judge Billy Mills for the next 30 years. Janell met the love of her life, Attorney Paul Sorenson, in the courthouse, the two decided to get married over a cup of coffee and tied the knot in January of 1977. Their daughter, and only child, Paige Elizabeth Sorenson Stock, was born in January of 1981. Even though they only gave birth to one child, the pair helped to raise countless other children that to this day refer to her as "Mom." Janell enjoyed her time outdoors and fell in love with spending time on the golf course at Ridglea Country Club. She was happily married 28 years until Paul's passing in 2005. They had spent their lives together in Fort Worth, and she remained a westside local until her passing this week. Known always for her bounding laughter, incredible stories, and especially quick wit, her presence will be missed by all who were lucky enough to encounter her. Janell was preceded in death by Her mother, father, three siblings and her husband. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Toby Stock; three brothers; countless nieces and nephews; and so many who called her house their home.