Linda Jean Smith PLACITAS, N.M.--Linda Jean Smith passed from this world Saturday, Dec 7, 2019. Linda was 74 years of age. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Las Placitas Presbyterian Church, 7 Paseo De San Antonio Road, Placitas, N.M., 87043. Burial: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, next to her grandparents, Albert and Lucile Zabel, in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery after a private service officiated by Rev. Dottie Cook, senior minister of South Hills Christian Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Wild Horse Observers Association of Placitas, http://whoanm.org/Donations/Donations.htm. Ms. Smith was born and raised in Fort Worth and spent most of her adult years in her beloved New Mexico where she enjoyed the history, culture and natural beauty of her surroundings. She was a nurse by training and went on to become a teacher, Indian archeologist, antique collector, a lover of animals and all of nature. She recently retired as the director of Nurse Education for Presbyterian Health Care of New Mexico and was teaching at Santa Fe Community College. Linda had a passion for life and a tenacious spirit. Her legacy of teaching and compassion made the world a better place. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brothers and their wives, Thomas W. and Barbie Smith, Paul L. and Sara Smith; nephews, Nic Smith, Cole Smith and wife, Amanda; niece, Allison Justus-Smith and wife, Cammie; and great-nephew, Birch; Sue Roujansky, her best friend and lifetime partner; aunt, Bettye Wallace; several cousins; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019