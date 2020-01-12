|
Linda Jeannette Arrington FORT WORTH--Linda Jeannette Arrington, 75, of Fort Worth, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Azle City Hall, 505 W Main, Azle, Texas, 76020. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be sent to Haltom City Senior Center, 5000 Bernice St., Haltom City, TX 76117. Linda was born June 11, 1944, in Dallas, Texas, to Floyd Gregory and Jo Jeannette Lewis. Linda married S. Dee Arrington on March 27, 1964. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband. Through the years Linda worked in Fort Worth at the Fort Worth Police Department, Pier 1 and RadioShack. She retired from retail banking as a treasury manager and, most recently, worked part time at Fort Worth ISD. Linda served the city of Azle, Texas, as a council member from 2001-2003 and as mayor from 2003-2007. She was a volunteer to many organizations and an active member of the Haltom City Senior Center. In her retirement, Linda was enjoying many new crafting hobbies and travel adventures. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her son, Greg (Christine) Arrington of Boyd; granddaughters, Cerissa (Sean) Chak of Fort Worth, Megan Arrington of Hurst and Allison Laswell of Denton; great-grandsons, Jayden, Preston and Maddox; brother, Bill (Yvonne) Gregory of Fort Worth; sister, Joy (Dayne) Riggs of North Richland Hills; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved feline companion, Trooper.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020