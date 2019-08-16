|
|
Linda Jo Creed BENBROOK - Linda Jo Creed, a long time resident of Benbrook, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 76. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Benbrook United Methodist Church, 1122 Bryant St., Benbrook, Texas 76126. Linda was born June 13, 1943 in Mexia, Texas to Richard and Faye Carpenter. From an early age Linda was very artistic and an avid reader, ultimately turning her love of books into a career as a reading teacher to young children and adults. She was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth and North Texas State University in Denton. After graduation she was a teacher in various locales before settling in Benbrook, which she made her home and where she retired from Fort Worth I.S.D. In retirement, Linda's interests included travel, good food, spending time with her family (especially her two granddaughters) and more reading. She was a member of several local garden clubs, book clubs, and the Benbrook United Methodist Church. Linda had a way of expanding people's horizons and getting them to try new things. In that way, she never stopped teaching us. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Sister, Janis Carpenter; son, Spencer Creed; daughter-in-law, Alison Juban Creed; granddaughters, Chloe Creed and Clara Creed; nephew, Richard Kimball and wife, Trish Kimball; and longtime companion, Colin Costello
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019