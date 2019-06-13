|
Linda K. Harris FORT WORTH -- Linda K. Harris, 56, passed on June 11 2019. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at Laurel Land. Linda was born November 1, 1962 in Fort Worth to Dorothy Nell and Jay Wendall Cashion. She graduated from Burleson High School in 1981. She was a member of Edge Park United Methodist Church and attended church with her daughter at North Richland Hills Baptist Church. She worked as a Medical Assistant after graduation from ATI. Linda enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, and creating memorable crafts for friends. Linda was preceded in death by husband, Robert H. Harris in 1994; her mother; and brother, Eddie. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by daughter, Christina; 3 step sons, Brad, Brian, and Matthew; along with 5 grandsons and 3 granddaughters; 3 brothers, John, James, and Tommy; and multitudes of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 13, 2019