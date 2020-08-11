Linda Karen Livingston BURLESON--Linda Karen Livingston, 65, of Burleson passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Thursday, Aug. 13, in Boyd Cemetery in Boyd, Texas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home in Burleson. Linda was born Nov. 10, 1955, in Arlington to Olin and Barbara Motley. Linda attended Arlington High School and graduated in 1974. For many years, she worked for the Johnson County District Clerk's office as a deputy clerk. Linda enjoyed cooking, movies, and spending time with her family. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved Elvis and Cher. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Olin Motley. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Livingston; son, Brian Elliott and wife, Hope; daughters, Stephanie Robinson and husband, Zorga, Christina Payne and husband, Chris, and Melissa Livingston and husband, Johnathan; many grandchildren whom she loved dearly; two great-grandchildren; mother, Barbara Motley; mother-in-law, Melba Livingston; brother, Britt Motley and wife, Mary; and nephew, Corey Motley and girlfriend, Lauren.