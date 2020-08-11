1/1
Linda Karen Livingston
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Karen Livingston BURLESON--Linda Karen Livingston, 65, of Burleson passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Thursday, Aug. 13, in Boyd Cemetery in Boyd, Texas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home in Burleson. Linda was born Nov. 10, 1955, in Arlington to Olin and Barbara Motley. Linda attended Arlington High School and graduated in 1974. For many years, she worked for the Johnson County District Clerk's office as a deputy clerk. Linda enjoyed cooking, movies, and spending time with her family. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved Elvis and Cher. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Olin Motley. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Livingston; son, Brian Elliott and wife, Hope; daughters, Stephanie Robinson and husband, Zorga, Christina Payne and husband, Chris, and Melissa Livingston and husband, Johnathan; many grandchildren whom she loved dearly; two great-grandchildren; mother, Barbara Motley; mother-in-law, Melba Livingston; brother, Britt Motley and wife, Mary; and nephew, Corey Motley and girlfriend, Lauren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Graveside service
Boyd Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
518 SW Johnson Ave
Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 295-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved