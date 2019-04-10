Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Linda Kathleen Geeslin AZLE -- Linda Kathleen Geeslin, 73, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Azle. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the funeral home. Linda was born on July 16, 1945 in Fort Worth to William Ray Hegwood and Nellie Marion Sherman Hegwood. She worked as a caregiver in the Home Health industry. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Branum; sons, Joey Geeslin and Ronnie Geeslin. SURVIVORS: Sons, Robert Geeslin (Margaret), and Tony Geeslin (Laura); daughters, Linda Kathleen Wade (Virgil) and Wanda Geeslin; brothers, Jim Hegwood (Helen) and Ray Hegwood (Lori); sister, Barbara Moody (Bill); 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019
