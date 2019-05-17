Linda Kay Gunnels Lewis FORT WORTH -- Linda Kay Gunnels Lewis, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away May 14, 2019, in Dallas. VISITATION: 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Graveside Service: 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . Linda was born October 2, 1944, in Fort Worth as the youngest child of Hubert Timothy and Lessie Maude (Alexander) Gunnels. She spent most of her adult life in Dallas, but returned to her hometown of Fort Worth in her later years. Linda was a homemaker, but also a care giver to many, including extended family and friends, and often had practical wisdom to share. She enjoyed meals with family and friends, leather craft, dogs, and the beauty this world had to offer. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Richard J. Lewis Sr., her parents, sisters, Hazel Choate and Carolyn Clarke, and nephew, David Lutz. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her children, Loretta Perkey and husband, James, Richard Lewis Jr., Rebecca Lewis and husband, Miro Guzvica; grandchildren, Terri Wildman and husband, Matthew, Lauren Curl; and great-grandchild, Irene "Squeaky" Kay Perkey; special niece and nephew, Konnie Lutz and Kenneth Clarke; as well as many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.



