Linda Kaye Cook BENBROOK--Linda Kaye Cook, 57, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fe. 25, 2020, at First Baptist Church Benbrook. Interment follow in Benbrook Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Baumgardner Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Father, B.R. Day; sons, Clay Cook and wife, Christian, Cash Cook and wife, Melissa; sister, Cindy Christopher and husband, David; grandchildren, Caiden, Colter, Ellie, and Carter; family members; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020