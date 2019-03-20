Linda Knapp Price FORT WORTH--Linda Knapp Price, wife of Mike Price, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at the age of 67. Linda and Mike were married for 46 years and had three sons, one grandson and one granddaughter. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Cook Children's Medical Center. Linda was born in Sterling, Kan., on Nov. 25, 1951 and was the second daughter of Bert and Colleen Knapp. She was a graduate of Texas Tech University, and also an enthusiastic fan of the TCU Horned Frogs. Linda's career was focused on child advocacy and education. She worked with Child Protective Services, parented foster children, and was a beloved fourth grade teacher at Parkway and Dallas Park Elementary schools. She volunteered for CASA, Delta Hearts of Gold Dog Therapy, Cook Children's Medical Center, Stephen Ministry, and was a devoted volunteer with Arborlawn United Methodist Church. Linda shared her love of travel and restaurants, as well as cooking at home with Mike. Nothing provided more joy for Linda than her sons and grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Robert Knapp. SURVIVORS: Husband, Mike Price; sons, Ryan Price (Janet Quinonez), Matt Price, Jeffrey Price (Alden Bowers Price); grandson, Holt Price; granddaughter, Natalie Price; parents, Bert and Colleen Knapp; sisters, Sharri Fisher and Robin Kyle; father-in-law, W. H. "Bill" Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.



