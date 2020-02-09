|
|
Linda Lee Hobbs WEATHERFORD--Linda Lee Hobbs, 76, was born April 29, 1943, in Porterville, Calif., and passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Aurora Cemetery, Aurora. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76148. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Hobbs; sisters, Mary and Betty; brother, RL; and grandson, Little Ricky. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Raymond Collins and his wife, Fran; daughters, Kathy Diffie and her husband, Ricky, Connie Smith and her husband, Gary, and Deedy Snider and her husband, Tim; grandchildren, Jessica Toombs, Sean Maynard, Mark Collins, Wesley Galttana, Brad Collins, Jason Hefley, Ariane Segura, Brani Ponder, Timmy Snider, Sirous Snider and Ethan Snider; 21 great-grandchildren; four nieces; four nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020