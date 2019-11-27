|
Linda "Lin" Lee Pence JUSTIN--Linda "Lin" Lee Pence went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. She was 63. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 852 W Bedford Euless Road, Hurst. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LBDA or St. Paul UMC. Lin had a gift of words and song, and was always using those gifts to encourage and inspire those around her. She was a strong and happy person no matter what adversity she faced, and made the world a better place wherever she went. Heaven's choir has truly gained an angel. Lin was preceded in death by Wanda Vradenburg (mother); Joe Spry Sr. (stepfather); and Kenneth Vradenburg (stepfather). SURVIVORS: Her father, Morris Wiser; brother, Michael Wiser; sister, Anita Dell; brother, Joe Spry Jr.; son, Joe Hughes, his wife, Karen, and their three children, Seth, Stella, and Dean; daughter, Amanda Hughes; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019