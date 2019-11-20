|
Linda Lewis Billman FORT WORTH--Linda Lewis Billman passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2019, held by her beloved husband. Mrs. Billman was 67. SERVICE: A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church, 800 W. Fifth St., with a reception to follow at the church. Visitation: Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Scottish Rite Hospitals for Children or to Methodist Justice Ministry, in her memory, is suggested. Born Nov. 14, 1952, in Fort Worth, Linda was the daughter of Floyd "Brownie" and Helen Lewis. She graduated from Southwest High School before attending the University of Oklahoma and receiving her Bachelor of Science degree from Baylor College of Dentistry. Linda was blessed to share her life with her true love, Hank; every day together was an adventure. They traveled extensively, on their own and with their son, Blake. Occasionally her sister, Barbara, would join the fun. Linda was active with First United Methodist Church, Junior League, Barnaby Club, Soiree, the Fort Worth Boat Club and the Kimbell Art Museum. An avid football fan, Linda always had a joke, was intellectually curious and cool in emergencies. She loved her work, her patients, fashion, the arts and her wide and varied group of friends. She enjoyed her life, children, dogs, and was driven to repay the world for her good fortune. Linda was greatly loved and will be missed. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Orlando and Helen Pelham; and her dogs. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Paul "Hank" Billman, Linda is survived by her son and his wife, Blake and Melissa Billman and their son, Parker, and their dog, Cora; sister, Barbara Strayhorn; niece and her husband, Rachel and Brandon Farrar and their daughter, Natalie; and nephew, Robert Strayhorn.
