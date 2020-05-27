Linda Lou Banks Jenkins FORT WORTH--Linda Lou Banks Jenkins, 62, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: 1 p.m. in Cottondale Cemetery, Cottondale. Visitation: was 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Gifts may be made in her memory to Christ's Haven for Children, 4200 Keller Haslet Road, Keller, TX 76244. Linda was born Sept. 23, 1957, in Azle to her parents, John "Smitty" and Joyce Banks. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1976. She soon met the love of her life, Jim Jenkins, at Northwest Church of Christ, and they married June 6, 1980. Linda was an adoring wife and devoted mother of three children. She was a devout Christian, and she cared deeply for her family and friends. She was active in the church and PTA, and enjoyed playing card games and traveling with her friends and family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John "Smitty" and Joyce Banks. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Jim Jenkins; her children, Jared and his wife, Kelly, Hunter, Whitney and her fiance, Buddy; sister, Brenda Sue Banks; and her grandchildren, Jimmy and Millie AnnMarie.