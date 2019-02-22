|
Linda Lou Steward Novak FORT WORTH -- Linda Lou Steward Novak, 76, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m., Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Linda was born in Fort Worth on Dec. 30, 1942 to Eddie Lee and Mary Lou Steward. She was raised in Meadowbrook and graduated from Polytechnic High, class of 1961. Linda met Robert Novak at the Lake Worth Boat & Ski Club in the summer of 1960, and they married Jan. 27, 1962, and shared 55 years together. She bowled on a league as a "Rabble Rouser" and gave countless hours to Scouting and the PTA. Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who faithfully supported her children in football, art, band, cheerleading and choir. Linda was preceded in death by husband, Robert. SURVIVORS: Sons, Kendall and wife, Danice, Kevin and wife, Katherine; daughter, Kristi and husband, Casey Burke; seven grandchildren; and brother, Denny Steward.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019