Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Linda Louise Cannon Murphy Obituary
Linda Louise Cannon Murphy WEATHERFORD -- Linda Louise Cannon Murphy passed away September 19, 2019 in Weatherford, Texas. Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford, Texas is in charge of arrangements. She was born in 1948 in Weatherford, Texas. She and Jimmy celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in July. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy; her daughters, Dee Lambert, Jeanne Hale and husband, Dana. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law, Dwaine & Cathey Cannon, Marvin & Joy Fain, Ray & Betty Byrd and Jeff & Shirley Murphy and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 20, 2019
