Linda Marie Dixon FORT WORTH -- Linda Marie Dixon, 71 left this life to join her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at a hospital in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Church Angels Funeral Home, 6301 Granbury Rd, Fort Worth, Texas 76133 She was born on June 24, 1948 in Fort Worth and dedicated over 30 years of her life working at Lockheed Martin. She loved to fish and be out on the water. She was always there to help anyone who needed her help. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jess; youngest daughter, Shelly; sisters, Dewanda and Debbie; and her precious mother, Doris. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind one loving daughter, Cindy Hunt and her husband, Randy; sister, Sherry Gragg and her husband, Donnie; and six grandchildren, Kenneth, Joshua, Tiffany, Ryan, Cassidy, and Samuel; six nieces and nephews; many friends and furbaby, Buddy. Special person, Don G. who loved her and took very good care of her and who she loved dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019