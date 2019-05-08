Linda Marie Whitmarsh POOLVILLE--Linda Marie Rasor Whitmarsh, 63, of Poolville, was born May 10, 1955, in Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Fort Sheridan, Ill. She went to live with her Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Boonesville Cemetery. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd. Linda grew up in Euless, Texas, and graduated from Trinity High School. She held several office managerial positions before moving to Poolville, Texas, where she loved living in the country, tending her cattle, and doting on her many great-nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Bea Rasor, and we are comforted by their joyful reunion in heaven. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her husband, Steve Whitmarsh; stepson, Wesley; her father, James Rasor and his wife, Jeanette; sister, Debbie Fitch; sister, Carol Welch and her husband, Rick Welch; brother, Rick Rasor and his wife, Diane (our sister-in-love). Linda dearly loved her niece, Julie Fitch, and nephews, Jeremy Fitch, James Craig Rasor, Scott Rasor, Jessey Welch, Quinten Welch, and all their families.



